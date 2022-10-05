Subscribe newsletter
The aim of the week, which runs to Saturday October 15, is to raise awareness of hate crime and to encourage victims to report offences, as well as those who witness it. Hate crime is defined as any criminal offence, which is perceived by the victim or any other person to be motivated by hostility or prejudice based on a person’s race; religion/belief; sexual orientation; disability, or because they are transgender. Devon & Cornwall Police also record hate crimes where hostility based on sex or gender is a motivating factor.
From July 2021 to July 2022, reports of hate crime in Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly increased by 21.8 per cent, from 2,371 hate crimes to 2,888. The increase in reports of hate crime may partly be due to victims having greater confidence to come forward and report. All reports to police will be investigated and appropriate support will be provided to victims of crime. There are also third-party reporting services available which allow hate crimes to be reported anonymously. The important thing is that hate crimes are being reported which allows the police and partner agencies a better understanding of the true extent of hate crime in our communities. Devon & Cornwall Police’s Hate Crime Lead, Superintendent Antony Hart, said: “We have a zero tolerance to hate crime policy. We have teams dedicated to supporting victims of hate crime and are committed to working with all of our communities, including our seldom heard groups, to send out a very strong message that hate crime simply will not be tolerated.” We are encouraging everyone to come forward and report hate crime. You can do this by going online at www.devon-cornwall.police.uk/reporthc, or calling 101, SMS/Text 67101, minicom/textphone 18001 101 or Sign Live (via BSL interpreters).”
Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly Alison Hernandez said: “No one should become the victim of a crime simply because of who they are. We’ve seen a significant rise in recorded hate crime in Devon and Cornwall in the past year, and I sincerely hope this is because victims have greater confidence in our police force.”
“My message to anyone who has become a victim to a hate crime or witnessed one occurring is to report it to the force. It is considered a priority and will be dealt with. I would also encourage victims to reach out to the high-quality support services I commission.
The Devon and Cornwall Victim Care Unit gives information and advice to anyone who has experienced crime in Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.
You can call the Victim Care Unit on 01392 475900.
Textphone/Minicom Number: 18001 01392 475900
SMS/Text number: 67101 (for Deaf, hard of hearing, speech impaired only)
If you want information and advice without getting the police involved, help and support is still available.
You can contact Victim Support, a charity and not part of the police on their 24/7 helpline: 0808 1689111, or live webchat at www.victimsupport.org.uk
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |