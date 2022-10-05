From July 2021 to July 2022, reports of hate crime in Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly increased by 21.8 per cent, from 2,371 hate crimes to 2,888. The increase in reports of hate crime may partly be due to victims having greater confidence to come forward and report. All reports to police will be investigated and appropriate support will be provided to victims of crime. There are also third-party reporting services available which allow hate crimes to be reported anonymously. The important thing is that hate crimes are being reported which allows the police and partner agencies a better understanding of the true extent of hate crime in our communities. Devon & Cornwall Police’s Hate Crime Lead, Superintendent Antony Hart, said: “We have a zero tolerance to hate crime policy. We have teams dedicated to supporting victims of hate crime and are committed to working with all of our communities, including our seldom heard groups, to send out a very strong message that hate crime simply will not be tolerated.” We are encouraging everyone to come forward and report hate crime. You can do this by going online at www.devon-cornwall.police.uk/reporthc, or calling 101, SMS/Text 67101, minicom/textphone 18001 101 or Sign Live (via BSL interpreters).”