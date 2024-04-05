New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of South Hams’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Butterworths Bakery at 44 Fore Street, Kingsbridge; rated on March 26
• Rated 5: Turtley Corn Mill at South Brent; rated on March 26
• Rated 5: Little Pickle (Kingsbridge) Limited at 1 Duke Street, Kingsbridge; rated on March 21
• Rated 5: Taj Mahal Indian Restaurant at First Floor, 10 Fairfax Place, Dartmouth; rated on March 21
• Rated 5: Coleton Cafe at Coleton Fishacre, Brownstone Road, Kingswear; rated on March 15
• Rated 5: Warrens Bakery at 9 Glanvilles Mill, Ivybridge; rated on February 29
• Rated 2: Rumour at Rumour Wine Bar, 30 High Street, Totnes; rated on March 13
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Bay Horse Inn at Cistern Street, Totnes; rated on March 13
• Rated 3: Castle Inn at The Castle Inn, The Barnhay, Stoke Gabriel; rated on March 13