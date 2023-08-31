Chair of Food Drink Devon, Greg Parsons, comments on the calibre of entries: “Being part of the judging panel for the Food Drink Devon awards is a privilege and it provides us with an annual opportunity to assess the quality of food and drink in our glorious county. I am delighted and extremely proud to report that the overall standard this year is amazing and that will no doubt be reflected in the number and levels of awards. In such challenging times, with rocketing costs and a squeeze on discretionary spend, it is inspiring that we are raising our game and making Devon the ‘go to’ county for fantastic food. We look forward to our awards’ dinner, where we will properly celebrate the region’s produce and food and drink community.”