Professor Michael Gibbons, Respiratory Consultant and Clinical Director of the NIHR Clinical Research Network South West Peninsula, said: “Flu is a known and deadly virus; how best to treat it is unknown. The REMAP-CAP trial is hugely important. Using experience and knowledge gained from the COVID-19 pandemic, it will help us find the answers to what we should, and should not be using, to save the lives of people who develop flu.”