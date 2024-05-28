AN environmental and recreational charity is looking for that perfect moment captured on camera, one that represents the beauty and diversity of wildlife, the breath-taking landscapes or the thrilling moments of adventure and exploration from visits to its lakes from across the region.
South West Lakes Trust is inviting all visitors to enter their photos and videos into its 2024 Love Your Lakes photography and video competition.
Enticing prizes include £250 for the overall winner, and £100 for the winner of each of the five categories including: Wonderful Wildlife, Stunning Scenery, Awesome Adventures, Young Explorers and It’s Your Outdoors.
Young Explorers is a new category for this year, inviting entries from younger photographers and videographers. The winner will be able to choose between the cash prize or an hour’s paddle party for up to 8 participants
Winning entries will be displayed in a special exhibition at Roadford Lake at the end of the year and will feature in the charity’s stunning 2025 calendar.
The competition will is open for entries until August 31.
James Platts, Chief Executive for South West Lakes Trust, said: ‘We are excited to see those special moments captured from around our lakes, whether that be engaging with the natural environment, or from adventures out on the water.
It’s those special, sometimes fleeting moments experienced out in nature that makes these lakes mean so much more to our visitors. We are really looking forward to sharing those moments with you and we wish everyone good luck.’
Details on how to enter are at www.swlakestrust.org.uk.