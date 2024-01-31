One in ten five year olds are not up to date with their measles, mumps and rubella vaccinations across the South West.
Parents in the South Hams are being urged to book their children in for their missed measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine as part of a major NHS drive to protect our children and communities from becoming seriously unwell, as measles cases continue to rise in parts of England.
Dr Emma Kain, Consultant in Public Health Medicine and Screening and Immunisations Lead, NHS England South West advises, “Vaccination is the best way to protect you, your family and the wider community against measles. The MMR vaccine is safe and effective, and just two doses will give you and your family lifelong protection.
“Measles, mumps and rubella are highly infectious illnesses that can easily spread between unvaccinated individuals, and with measles cases potentially requiring a 21-day isolation period, people’s lives can be seriously impacted.
“If caught during pregnancy, measles can be very serious, causing stillbirth, miscarriage and low birth weight. Young adults are therefore urged to catch up on any missed doses before thinking about starting a family.
“Please don’t put this off, check now that you and your children are fully up to date with both MMR jabs and all childhood routine vaccines.”