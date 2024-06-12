Hope Cove Lifeboat boat and shore crew have been through first aid training with Trident Training over the last few weeks.
First aid is a key part of their role so it’s important to keep their skills up to date
When the pagers go off they have no idea what to expect.
The independent Hope Cove Life Boat was formed in 2011 to save lives in Bigbury Bay.
Operating from Hope Cove, their “patch” stretches from Prawle Point across to Stoke Point, near the mouth of the River Erme.
Each year the Hope Cove Life Boat is called to around 30 “shouts.” Since 2011 we’ve saved hundreds of lives.
If you want to get involved with the lifeboat, they are always looking for new recruits to help out.
Everyone has skills that can make a difference.
If you’re interested in joining their boat or shore crew, supporting their fundraising effort, or helping them run their operation e-mail: [email protected]