Group Manager Ros Clarke added: “We know this winter is going to be really tough for everyone. Every winter we see people making unsafe choices to stay warm, but we are worried this is going to be worse this year... We’ve previously had fires resulting from people using old or damaged heaters, drying washing on heaters, or using candles. We’ve also had people using patio stoves indoors in a desperate attempt to stay warm. We know people are going to have tough choices to make due to finances, but we want people to make safety their first thought when it comes to saving money.”