MORE than 50 firefighters are currently tackling a major fire at Heathfield industrial estate near Bovey Tracey.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service initially sent four pumps to the scene due to the number of calls received.
Upon arrival, however, the Incident Commander (IC) made the call to ‘make pumps eight’ or, in other words, request further appliances due to the scale of the fire.
Emergency services at the scene of a mayor fire on Heathfield Industrial Estate near Bovey Tracey (Steve Pope/MDA)
There are currently eight fire engines, two ladder appliances and two water bowsers on the scene.
All persons at the scene have been accounted for and residents living nearby have been advised to keep doors and windows shut.