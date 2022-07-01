Fire broke out at a house in Yealmpton this morning

Fire fighters from Greenback and Modbury were called to reports of a kitchen on fire in a house with a thatched roof in the early hours of this morning (Friday July 1). The roof wasn’t involved.

Once the crews had arrived they confirmed the fire was creating a lot of smoke but was contained in the kitchen.

The fire was extinguished by two firefighters using breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet, one thermal image camera and one smoke clearance fan.

The kitchen was destroyed by fire with 40 per cent smoke and heat damage to a ground floor bathroom.

One adult suffered from smoke inhalation and was taking to hospital as a precaution.