The children, families and staff at Totnes St John’s enjoyed getting into the Christmas spirit this year whilst spreading joy and sending good wishes across the whole community.
Festive activities included the oldest children performing at the switching on of the Christmas lights back in November; you may also have spotted them singing outside St Mary’s Church for one of the late night shopping events. Younger classes from across the school visited both Quayside Extra Care and the Memory Café to ensure that the joy of the run up to Christmas did not miss anyone out. Headteacher, Rachel Patterson-Azzopardi shared, “We see our school as the heart of our community and the children are passionate about making a positive difference to others. They recognise that Christmas is all about coming together to celebrate and be thankful- they are determined that no one is left out.”
Back at school, the whole community enjoyed a wonderful Christmas Fair organised by the school’s PTFA who continue to be driven to raise funds to support the growth and development of each child. On Wednesday December 6, children from Walnut, Oak and Beech Class joined together to perform 'A King is Born'. Every child had a part to play whether it was singing, dancing, narrating or acting. Other amazing festive memories were made, including- making Christingles, a fantastic Christmas lunch prepared by the incredible kitchen team at TSJ, a wonderful Carol Service and even carol singing on the playground to end the term. Phew- everyone deserves as well-earned break ready to return to school in January.