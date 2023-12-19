Festive activities included the oldest children performing at the switching on of the Christmas lights back in November; you may also have spotted them singing outside St Mary’s Church for one of the late night shopping events. Younger classes from across the school visited both Quayside Extra Care and the Memory Café to ensure that the joy of the run up to Christmas did not miss anyone out. Headteacher, Rachel Patterson-Azzopardi shared, “We see our school as the heart of our community and the children are passionate about making a positive difference to others. They recognise that Christmas is all about coming together to celebrate and be thankful- they are determined that no one is left out.”