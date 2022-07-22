Fair Week running events return - The Fun, The Fast and The Brutal

Yesterday (Thursday July 21) two popular Fair Week events returned in the form of the Fair Week Fun Run, and for the more seasoned runners, the Fair Week 10K Road Race.

The evening started with the Fun Run taking place at 6.30 pm.

Mostly made up of family teams and youngsters, the Fun Runners set off at a swift pace from Kingsbridge Recreation Ground before taking a sharp left towards Highfield Drive and completing a loop back to the start.

Runners were greeted by Town Crier Roger Pinder at the Finish Line and presented with medals for their efforts.

Runners endured a brutal uphill climb ( Tom Ladds ) ( Tom Ladds )

The 10K runners gathered at 7.20 pm in the Recreation Ground for a briefing before commencing the Race at 7:30 pm.

Runners set off from Embankment road and then followed, what was described by one runner as a 'tough' 10-kilometre race.

The course immediately takes runners through the first of the climbs directing them up Fore Street before quickly moving into the countryside which peaks at a ridge - the highest part of the course.

Kingsbridge Fair Week 10k ( Tom Ladds ) ( Tom Ladds )

One runner, Matt commented saying it was 'Brutal' with similar comments coming from other participants when they reached this point.

After the climb, the course then descends back down into Kingsbridge town and finishes at the Recreation Ground.

Runners were greeted with cheers and applause when they arrived back at the finish line.

A full list of results will be published in this weeks Gazette (Thursday July 28) or you can access them here when they are published: https://www.kingsbridgefairweek.co.uk/events/10k-road-race-2022/