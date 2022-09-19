Extraordinary images from the Queen’s State Funeral
By PA
Monday 19th September 2022 1:18 pm
The Queen’s State Funeral has taken place today at Westminster Abbey with crowds 15 deep lining the streets of central London to see the Queen’s coffin carried on a gun carriage in an historic parade full of pomp and ceremony, the likes of which have not been seen for almost 60 years. Here are some of the images by PA
