Several road repair schemes in the South Hams are being brought forward with additional funding recently announced by Government.
The money is a share of the Government’s £8.3 billion investment in roads over the next 11 years using funds redirected from the cancelled HS2 rail line extension to Manchester.
The initial schemes prioritised to start in the coming weeks are mostly minor routes and residential roads across the county.
They include: Westover Lane in Ivybridge, Wallingford Road in Kingsbridge and Weirfield Road in Totnes.
The funding will also accelerate patching and pothole repairs across Devon’s 8,000 mile road network – the biggest of any authority in the country. The aim is for the repair schemes to be completed this financial year.
Councillor Stuart Hughes, Cabinet Member for Highway Management, said: “This additional funding that we’ve received for the current financial year is very welcome but it will not enable us to repair every road across the county.
“Our thanks go to all of those Devon MPs who helped to secure this additional funding from Government which gives us the means to tackle more high priority schemes than would otherwise have been possible.
“We’ve had to prioritise which schemes to bring forward using this money, but the decisions have been led by which roads have the greatest need and where we can get best value from the funding we’ve been given.
“We want to progress with work as soon as possible.”
Roads Minister Guy Opperman said: “We’re investing nearly £6.7 million of savings from HS2 to resurface roads across Devon so residents can benefit from higher quality roads and easier, smoother journeys. Many of Devon’s roads are in rural areas, so our investment is critical to keeping communities connected and unlocking growth throughout the county.”
Devon will receive a further £6.663 million next year, followed by a minimum of £208.6 million between now and 2033/34.