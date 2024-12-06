Exeter Airport is by one measure the best airport in the UK to fly from this Christmas season.
A new study from airport chauffeurs service SCS Chauffeurs has revealed that overall, the percentage of cancelled flights from Exeter Airport in December was 0.58 per cent, representing just six cancelled flights in the last three years. This is the lowest total number of cancellations at any airport but represents a slightly higher percentage than East Midlands and Belfast.
The study analysed the percentage of cancelled flights at 23 public airports during December for the last three years using data from the Civil Aviation Authority.
Aberdeen was the airport with the highest percentage of cancellations during December, with a rate of 7.18%.