Kingsbridge Lawn Tennis Club is preparing for one of its busiest and most competitive seasons to date, as membership continues to grow and more teams enter local league competition.
The upcoming season promises to be one of their most exciting yet, with the club continuing its impressive rise both in membership and on-court performance, including an excellent result in the South Devon winter league.
This year they will be entering four teams into the South Devon Summer Tennis League (mixed, ladies and 2 men’s) — a significant milestone that reflects not only the enthusiasm within the club, but also the steadily increasing standard of play. What began as a welcoming and sociable local club has evolved into a genuinely competitive environment, with members embracing both the camaraderie and the challenge of league tennis.
Now boasting over 100 members, Kingsbridge Lawn Tennis Club has firmly established itself as a thriving part of the local sporting community.
They are always keen to welcome new faces — particularly those interested in competitive tennis and representing the club in league matches.
The season ahead will be a busy one.
Club sessions take place three times a week, offering regular opportunities for members to play, improve, and enjoy the game.
In addition, the league teams will compete in weekly fixtures throughout the summer, bringing a lively and competitive spirit to the courts.
The facilities are ideally suited to both social and competitive play.
Located just off Ebrington Street in Kingsbridge, the club features three all-weather courts, complete with lighting to ensure play can continue well into the evening — a particular advantage during the early and late parts of the season.
Whether you are a seasoned player looking for competitive matches, or simply keen to become part of a friendly and increasingly ambitious club, Kingsbridge Lawn Tennis Club offers a warm welcome.
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