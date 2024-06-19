My favourite memory is of when Sally brought in a bunch of stinging nettles to her classroom, in a glass tank. The children soon spotted why Mrs.Hosking had found them interesting. There were dozens of small caterpillars nibbling at the leaves. Sally asked them if they would like to look after the caterpillars. The children discovered that the caterpillars had hatched from eggs laid by a small tortoiseshell butterfly. They kept the nettles watered, saw the lid was carefully replaced to stop the caterpillars escaping all over the classroom floor and put in fresh nettles, when required. Quickly, they grew. One day, several had spun chrysalises, hanging like golden baubles on a Christmas tree. Each morning the children would rush in to see what the caterpillars had been doing, until one morning there was a butterfly, resting by its empty chrysalis. Over the next few days, the children were able to watch, with Sally, as the butterflies, one by one, crawled out from their chrysalises and spread their wings, bursting with rainbow colours. Then Sally would take the children outside to the school garden and see the final miracle, as the butterflies took flight. I can see Sally, as if it were yesterday, surrounded by loving, excited children, with butterflies in her hair and a beautiful smile on her face.