Mr Crowther said: “We are calling on all the Devon MPs and General Election candidates to commit to changing this damaging discrimination against Devon’s farmland, which is among the best and most productive livestock-rearing land in the world. The current classification system is grotesquely skewed towards crop growth. The BMV land that the government is pledging to protect is land graded 1–3a, but grade 3b represents the prime pastureland which covers much of Devon and underpins a huge proportion of our national food security."