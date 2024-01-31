Following on from the celebration last autumn, entries are now open for the 2024 Food Drink Devon Awards.
The gold standard industry accolades celebrate the very best Devon has to offer, recognising the county’s most respected, influential and passionate artisan food and drink producers and establishments.
Entries close on Monday, April 15, with applications welcome from both Food Drink Devon members and non-members. This year’s winners will be announced at a glittering awards ceremony on Monday 7th October.
Categories for this year’s eminent awards include the Producer Awards, with the Food Product of the Year, Drink Product of the Year and Best New Product of the Year, all guaranteed to be fiercely contested.
The Retail Awards include categories for Best Retailer and Best Online Retailer, while the sought-after Hospitality Awards cover Chef of the Year, Best Fine Dining Restaurant, Best Restaurant, Best Hotel Restaurant, Best Pub, Best Café and Best Takeaway or Street Food, plus Best Training School and the popular, Sustainability Pioneer Award.
In addition, every entrant will have the chance to win a silver, gold or platinum award.
Platinum awards represent a perfect score of 100 per cent, gold awards recognise scores of 90-99 per cent and silver, 85-89 per cent.
Greg Parsons, chair of Food Drink Devon, says: “This year the 2024 awards’ ceremony will focus on sustainability, one of the three underpinning principles of Food Drink Devon alongside quality and provenance.
“Throughout the ceremony we’ll be showcasing producers with strong and effective sustainable activities, shining a light on those that go the extra mile to be environmentally friendly and using many of their ingredients in the dishes we serve and enjoy during the evening.”
Mr Parsons added: “Over the past 12 years the Food Drink Devon Awards have gone from strength to strength.
“Look out for their green heart logo which is carried by over 350 producers and businesses across Devon.”
For more information visit www.fooddrinkdevon.co.uk