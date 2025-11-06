Aries (Mar21/Apr20)
Easily distracted, you risk overlooking pressing duties early in the week. Staying organised brings calm and satisfaction, freeing space later for reflection and rest. A craving for purpose grows stronger, while sudden insights around the 20th dramatically shift perspective, encouraging renewal and a deeper search for lasting meaning.
Taurus (Apr21/May21)
Relationships mirror both tenderness and desire for independence. Early disagreements unsettle, yet they spark fresh possibilities and release outdated expectations. Conversations hold significance, guiding you into a new emotional cycle. What matters most may feel unfamiliar but it feels authentic—trust this truth and allow bonds to evolve naturally.
Gemini (May22/June21)
Confidence fuels your start but surprise events quickly alter routines. Disruption brings hidden blessings, prompting changes long overdue. Intuition helps uncover meaning in everyday habits or health matters. Even small shifts carry depth and renewal. Seemingly minor incidents now form the foundation for profound transformation in weeks to come.
Cancer (June22/July23)
Feelings flow powerfully, centred on romance, creativity and joyful moments. A project takes an inspired turn as imagination leads the way. Partnerships deepen, though joint ventures carry risks. Whether romantic or platonic, joining forces on something new will bring transformation, reshaping the bond and sparking a fresh chapter together.
Leo (July24/Aug23)
Friends and family show mixed responses—some cheerfully supportive, others distant. Still, opportunities for growth abound if you align with those who value your wellbeing. A fresh start is possible once you release outdated patterns. Openness invites harmony, guiding you closer to people who truly understand your vision.
Virgo (Aug24/Sept23)
Work requiring intense focus starts to weigh heavily on your mind. Delegate where possible and lighten your load. A sudden message, dream or flash of inspiration could open unexpected doors. Around the 21st, surprises stretch your perspective. Accepting change brings freedom and renewal, shaping a more balanced future.
Libra (Sept24/Oct23)
This week clarifies what you value and where energy belongs. A fresh financial or emotional beginning unfolds, nudging you towards growth. Surprises may unsettle, yet remind yourself they lead to brighter horizons. Independence is key now—trust your judgement and make choices with confidence, without waiting for others’ approval.
Scorpio (Oct24/Nov22)
A turning point arrives as the new moon in your sign highlights transformation. Unexpected events challenge assumptions, yet intuition guides you wisely. This is your chance to shed old layers, release outdated identities and embrace renewal. Vulnerability inspires growth. Trust rebirth’s power—you are emerging stronger, clearer and more inspired.
Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)
Avoid further delay—address the hidden issue weighing on you. By untangling past threads, progress begins. Someone nearby isn’t being fully honest, adding frustration, but insight arises from unexpected sources. An older relative or colleague offers wise guidance, providing clarity and direction when you need it most. Listen closely.
Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)
Unwelcome new ideas at work unsettle, yet this disconnection could be liberating. Walking away may reveal surprising benefits and fresh opportunities. Choices now lead towards lasting change, though not all appears positive at first. Trust the process—what you build now holds the strength to endure and bring stability.
Aquarius (Jan21/Feb19)
Career or public roles shift, demanding courage. Fresh approaches open new paths, yet self-doubt tempts retreat. Push past hesitation, embracing opportunities. Even daunting challenges transform into triumphs when you persevere. This week marks a step into a larger role, reshaping your goals and reaffirming your unique, progressive purpose.
Pisces (Feb20/Mar20)
Unplanned disruptions prompt you to reconsider direction. Flexibility turns delays into blessings, revealing hidden opportunities. Around the 20th, a sudden revelation inspires a journey, literal or spiritual, reconnecting you with meaning. Keep an open heart and trust your inner mystic to guide each step towards discovery and renewal.
