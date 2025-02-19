Aries (Mar21/Apr20)
People who come across as being too aggressive or restless are not creating the best impression. You could feel disappointed by the way their behaviour has let down a team effort. If you want to avoid wasting your time, it would be best to stick with what you know works.
Taurus (Apr21/May21)
It’s a good idea to start thinking about the future especially if you’re on the verge of taking a financial risk. Consider the possible repercussions of your choices as this will help you prepare for a range of different outcomes.
Gemini (May22/June21)
Keep your mind active to keep boredom at bay. Make sure you have a steady flow of stimulating people and activities in your life. If you can’t find anything exciting nearby, just throw on your coat and go explore.
Cancer (June22/July23)
It makes sense to tap into your delightful personality in order to convince others that your ideas are good. Make good use of your charisma to influence others to embrace your point of view.
Leo (July24/Aug23)
You’re finding it hard to muster any enthusiasm for your usual work and responsibilities. You crave something new to do. If you’re being asked to keep up with the same old routines, your heart just won’t be in it.
Virgo (Aug24/Sept23)
Your intuition is not as sharp as usual. New friendships or romantic developments could hold more meaning to you than you first realise. It would be easy to brush off a person or event as not being important when if you had encouraged this further, it could have brought you a lot of happiness.
Libra (Sept24/Oct23)
You may have no choice but to temporarily set aside some domestic plans or ideas you have for a home project. Because this is due to circumstances beyond your control you will naturally feel frustrated and disappointed.
Scorpio (Oct24/Nov22)
If you’re feeling on edge or anxious, the middle of the week will offer a great opportunity for you to unwind and recharge. Be sure to take advantage as there’s every likelihood that as the week goes on, you will pick up on some suspicious sensations.
Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)
If someone keeps making the same mistakes, you may have to take a more active role in guiding them. While it’s okay to let a couple of errors slide, once you notice three, four or more, this is likely to indicate this person isn’t well suited for the role or task at hand.
Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)
Lately you have been focusing a little too much on the negatives. It is time to adopt a brighter outlook. Take any chance to mingle with new faces. These people could lead you to some interesting places and the type of experiences that will bring joy to your life in the months ahead.
Aquarius (Jan21/Feb19)
You might want to hold off on making any definite plans for the next few days. Some things will not go as expected. Going with the flow and making spontaneous choices could be more appealing to you.
Pisces (Feb20/Mar20)
When creativity strikes, it isn’t unusual for you to feel inspired, excited about future projects and full of imaginative thoughts. You have a wealth of ideas swirling around your head. Even if you can’t act on these all at once, don’t let them slip away