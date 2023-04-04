KINGSBRIDGE Amateur Theatrical Society are feeling very proud of themselves following their recent production of My Fair Lady.
For a while last autumn it had looked like the show would have to be cancelled when a lack of funds meant the production was just not financially viable.
However, a round of fundraising efforts and generous grants and donations from local groups and supporters meant that in true theatrical tradition, the show would go on.
And what a show it was.
Directed and choreographed by Carey Ryan-Carter and with musical direction by Keith Motson, their combined talents and expertise resulted in a fabulous production of this classic musical.
Tickets were sold out in advance and there was a waiting list for returns. Audience reaction was fantastic, with comments including “The production was amazing with singing voices to match. I kept forgetting this was an amateur group, what great talent we have locally” and “That was absolutely, stonkingly wonderful. I loved every second!!!”
KATS would like to thank everyone who came to see the show and who supported them in any way.
“My Fair Lady was the result of six months of planning and hard work in rehearsal and behind the scenes, so to know that this show was not only creatively successful but also has put KATS in a position to be able to plan the next production, is a hugely positive result,” said the group.
And what is KATS next production? We’ll it’s Agatha Christie’s masterpiece “And Then There Were None” to be staged in early October. This play version of her book, the best selling crime novel of all time, is alternately funny, atmospheric, tense and properly scary. KATS are looking for new members to get involved with this and with future productions.
For more information go to www.kats-kingsbridge.co.uk