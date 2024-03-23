It's set to be the sound of summer.
Plymouth Hoe will welcome an unmissable lineup of legendary artists for the first-ever TK Maxx presents Plymouth Summer Sessions, including Tom Jones, Sting, Bryan Adams, Madness, Blondie, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Gabrielle.
With an iconic backdrop of Plymouth Sound and Smeaton's Tower lighthouse, chart-topping pop icon Sophie Ellis-Bextor, and British soul and rhythm ensemble, Stone Foundation, will take to the stage as support acts for the legendary Tom Jones as the summer sessions get underway on Thursday June 13.
Ellis-Bextor is set to dazzle with her glossy, disco-infused hits such as “Groovejet (If This Ain't Love)” and “Murder on the Dancefloor”, while Stone Foundation is set to showcase the very best of 25 years of vintage musical influences with a contemporary twist.
On Friday (June 14) it’s multi-platinum-selling Canadian rocker Bryan Adams who takes centre stage, supported by Cassyette. Fans will be hoping Adams belts out Summer of 69 in the Devon sunshine, and that he makes time for his global smash Everything I Do.
The Zutons and Hardwicke Castle will join Madness on Saturday, 15 June. Formed in Liverpool in 2002, The Zutons gained fame with their debut single 'Devil's Deal' and their album 'Who Killed… The Zutons', which earned them a Mercury Music Prize nomination. Returning in 2024, their single 'Creeping On The Dancefloor', taken from upcoming album 'The Big Decider' produced by Nile Rodgers and Ian Broudie, marks their first release in over 16 years. Known best for 'Valerie', later popularised by Mark Ronson and Amy Winehouse, fans can expect a nostalgic night on The Hoe. Hardwicke Circus, a Carlisle-based quintet, will open the day with their energetic performances reminiscent of the E Street Band and the Doors, while drawing on British authenticity with a touch of Dexys. Having supported iconic artists like Bob Dylan and Neil Young in the past, their set will be one not to miss.
Plymouth Summer Sessions will culminate on Sunday, 16 June, with Australian group Germein joining the final day alongside Sting and Blondie, wrapping up four days of world-leading live music with their harmonious vocals blending contemporary pop with a rock edge.
Having performed at a host of prominent festivals such as Glastonbury and the Isle of Wight Festival, Germein promises to showcase their prowess when it comes to commanding a festival stage in Plymouth this summer.
And Sting and Blondie need no introduction – between them they’ve a repertoire of dozens of chart hits dating back to the mid 1970s.
Tickets for all shows are on sale now via smmrsessions.com and ticketmaster.co.uk. Fans can follow @smmrsessions on their favourite social media for the latest news and updates.