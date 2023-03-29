Jazz duo Hopkins and Oliver delighted Totnes Caring clients and volunteers with a 1930s set staged at Dartington.
The treat included a traditional cream tea donated by the Totnes Morrison’s Community Champions scheme.
The talented Bristol-based musicians played a range of 1930s jazz classics thanks to the charity and its hardworking volunteer, who organised the special event.
The niece of one of Totnes Caring client’s who enjoyed the gig, enthused: “I have never seen him so alive as he was after the concert. He was ecstatic, he loves jazz.
“I can’t thank the charity enough for organising it and can’t express how much he loved it.”
A Totnes Caring spokeswoman said: “It’s so wonderful to see community organisations working together to create such a special event.
“These things couldn’t be held without the superb work of our volunteers, who worked tirelessly on the day to make it so special.”