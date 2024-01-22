This reinvention of Tchaikovsky’s masterpiece caused a sensation when it premiered almost 30 years ago and has since become the most successful dance theatre production of all time.
In celebration of that ongoing impact, Swan Lake will take flight once more in this major revival.
Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake begins at Theatre Royal Plymouth from November 11 until November 16.
Matthew Bourne said: “When our Swan Lake was premiered nearly 30 years ago it created a sensation that none of us could have predicted. I think we knew that we had a good idea but could never have dreamt of the impact it would have on all of us, our audiences and the wider dance world. I have seen over those 30 years how this production has continued to change lives, create new audiences and inspire young dancers.”
Thrilling, bold, witty and emotive, this genre-defining event is still best known for replacing the female corps-de-ballet with a menacing male ensemble, which shattered convention, turning tradition on its head.
First staged at Sadler’s Wells in London in 1995, Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake took the dance theatre world by storm becoming the longest running full-length dance classic in the West End and on Broadway.
It has since been performed across the globe, collecting over thirty international accolades including the Olivier Award for Best New Dance Production and three Tony Awards for Best Director of a Musical, Best Choreography and Best Costume Design.