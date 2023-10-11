They dropped into Exeter Phoenix during a tour of some of their favourite venues they’ve been playing since 1993.
A powerful pumping set kept everyone, young and old, on their feet dancing. Tune after tune was lapped up, including Life, Love and Unity and Iron Shirt. Huge hits Little Britain, and its famous classical intro, and the delightful pirate-y ‘Ahoy’ were saved for the end with the packed crowd loving every beat.
The band refocussed last year after frontman MC Spee was forced to step back from touring due to ill health. At Exeter he made a spectacular entrance after the first track, declaring he wasn’t going to miss a 30th anniversary gig.
Dreadzone have been steadily releasing albums and refining their unique take on post-rave reggae dub. As has the Exeter Phoenix, which is always such a welcome hub of creativity. Long may they both keep churning out events like last Saturday’s.