Kris Dever has a new single out and an album to follow later this month and he will be headlining Dartington Hall on June 9.
Hugely admired as a solo artist, collaborator, and member of folk superstars Lau, Kris is a prolific artist and is one of Scotland’s finest and most acclaimed songwriters.
His expansive (36 track) compilation album ‘The Best of’ features new songs (Catterline, Punchbag and Dust In Light) whilst collecting together key songs from Drever’s solo albums (Black Water, Mark The Hard Earth, If Wishes Were Horses and Where The World Is Thin) alongside choice cuts from his collaborations and recordings with Aidan O’Rourke and Martin Green as pioneering folk trio Lau.
Since the release of his acclaimed 2020 album ‘Where The World Is Thin’ Kris has been busy playing major shows with Julie Fowlis, Karine Polwart, Sekou Keita and Jackie Morris for their Lost Spell Songs project, won yet another BBC Radio 2 Folk Award for Best Original Song (Scapa Flow 1919), won Album of The Year at the Scots Trad Music Award 2021, duetted with Aoife O’Donovan and toured with Lau and Rachel Baiman before returning to the studio in early 2023 to record the new songs for this compilation album.
‘The Best of’ album features many incredible guest performances from over 17 years of recordings.
Kris said: “Collaboration has always been at the heart of my enjoyment of music. I love the freedom of heading out on my own; I love the challenge of trying to realise full arrangements with just a guitar and a vocal but, for me, nothing comes close to building those invisible cathedrals with my comrades.
“The excitement of real musical dialogue is overwhelming: the knowledge that something is happening in front of me that can’t ever be exactly replicated is fascinating and frankly, even after all these years as a musician, miraculous.
“For the last few years, I’ve been working with a really special group of musicians, mostly in the studio – although we have made it out into the light very occasionally to perform.
“It’s time now, though, to share these wonderful people and the experiences they create with as wide an audience as possible, because they’re fabulous.”
The UK tour will be the first Kris Drever Band tour.