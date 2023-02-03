The apprentice team at Great Western Railway is celebrating golden recognition during National Apprenticeship Week, while one of its shining stars has scooped a top accolade.
The team, which supervises 240 apprentices across the GWR network, received gold accreditation as part of the Investors in People ‘We invest in apprentices’ programme.
Coach and mentor Ekaterina Cherkasenko also has plenty to celebrate after being named Higher Apprentice of the Year at Exeter College.
GWR Learning and Development Manager Andrew Perry said:
“To receive gold accreditation from Investors in People really is something to be celebrated. From my perspective it’s probably the highlight of my career. It’s recognition of so much hard work by the whole team.
“We deliver our apprenticeships across 2,000 miles of the network and are pushing the boundaries to ensure our provision is up to date, challenging and future proof.”
Working in partnership with Exeter College, the train operator launched a vocational apprenticeship programme 11 years ago. Quest apprenticeships were also introduced in 2020, enabling GWR colleagues to gain formal qualifications alongside their day-to-day roles.
Investors in People conducted an extensive assessment of the apprenticeship programmes between November 1 and December 22 last year. It conducted an online survey with apprentices, interviewed 34 of the apprentice workforce, quizzed members of the Learning and Development team, and reviewed written material.
Investors in People said:
“The overall conclusion of this assessment is that Great Western Railway meet the ‘We invest in apprentices’ at Gold level.
“Congratulations, this is an excellent achievement for any organisation, but given the challenges facing the sector through Covid, industrial action and political uncertainty, this is exceptional.”
Ekaterina achieved a distinction in her Level 4 Coach and Assessor Quest apprenticeship, leading to her accolade at Exeter College.
A citation at the awards ceremony read:
“Ekaterina worked incredibly hard on her apprenticeship evidence and pushed herself to the limits. She demonstrated outstanding resilience and dedication to her role as a Coach and Mentor.
“Ekaterina recently spoke at a wellbeing event about all things apprenticeships and has demonstrated that she is a true ambassador for work-based learning.”
Ekaterina said:
“I am still in shock. I can’t believe I have gone and won Higher Apprentice of the Year! Yes, I have studied hard and some of the days were long and gloomy, but it feels great to share the news with my family, friends and most importantly my mentees and colleagues!”
“I chose to do an apprenticeship as it’s an opportunity to develop myself personally for the things that I aspire to do as part of my job and hopefully help to better GWR in the future.
“It’s an opportunity to speak to some like minded people at GWR. It’s an opportunity to prove so many people wrong and an opportunity to achieve something for yourself, rather than just as part of your job.
“There’s a lot of change happening and I want to be as equipped as I can to help people want to stay with GWR. Embrace the change and embrace the opportunity.”
During National Apprenticeship Week which runs to Sunday February 12, GWR will be represented at the Apprenticeship Expo at Exeter College, while members of the apprentice team will attend stations across the network offering advice to customers and answering questions.