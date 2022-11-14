Students welcome MP into school
TALENTED Lifeworks students showcased their latest artwork projects to Anthony Mangnall during the MP’s recent visit to the Dartington-based learning disability charity.
Students at the special further education college have been busy creating pottery items, large canvas paintings and Lego models in their new, updated art room facilities in preparation for an up and coming exhibition.
During the visit to the college, the MP also meet with many of the staff to understand more about the charity’s work and vision.
Head of college, Karen Dorow, said: “It was great for the students to show off their work and they were all really excited to meet Anthony. It was also a really important opportunity to share with Anthony our vision and strategy for the charity.
“Lifeworks College will be an exemplar of SEND (special educational needs and disability) further education provision in the region. We will be offering a broad curriculum of excellent quality, giving opportunities to young people and adults to meaningfully develop their skills, confidence and employability skills.
“We will be offering life-changing internship opportunities with local employers - setting our people on the first rungs of a lifetime of meaningful occupation and enabling them to move from dependence to independence and contribute to society.”
The charity provides services for children, young adults and families in Devon living with learning disabilities, including community programmes, youth groups, and residential and short breaks.
Mr Mangnall said: “It was a pleasure to visit Lifeworks and witness the excellent work they are doing for young people with learning disabilities and their families.
“Meeting Karen and the rest of the team gave me the opportunity to learn more about the support they offer, as well as to engage with some of the young people they are helping. I look forward to seeing the charity continue to grow and expand their life changing work”.
Karen explained: “Over the course of a year, Lifeworks supports more than 200 people with learning disabilities to have great lives.
“The way we do this is by creating opportunities so that the people we support can reach their full potential and are engaged with and valued by their communities.”
