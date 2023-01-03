Drivers using the A30 in Devon are advised to plan ahead and allow a little extra time for their journeys ahead of work starting on the second phase of a resurfacing scheme between Fingle Glen and Alphington early in the new year.
The National Highways scheme, to install low-noise surfacing, new lining and studs, started in October and the westbound carriageway work, between the Alphington and Fingle Glen junctions, was completed on 16 December with all traffic management removed for the Christmas break.
Traffic management arrangements for the eastbound work will start tonight (Tuesday, 3 January) with full eastbound overnight closures in place tonight and tomorrow from 8pm to 6am, with 24/7 lane 2 closures in place eastbound and westbound from tomorrow to 9 January.
The eastbound carriageway will also be closed overnight on Thursday, 5 January and Friday, 6 January, from 11pm to 6am, and midnight to 6am on 8 January and 14 February.