A Devon dentist is making an international name for herself with a protocol she’s developed that could help people sleep better and reduce facial pain.
Totnes-based Dr Kalina Borska has just returned from a prestigious symposium in Ethiopia where she was invited to speak on her pioneering work to distinguished medical professionals from all over the world.
She shared her knowledge at the Global Implant Symposium in Addis Ababa, which aimed to push the boundaries of airway dentistry and dental sleep medicine.
Specialising in airway dentistry, Dr Borska helps people with Sleep Apnoea, Bruxing (teeth grinding and clenching) and TMD - temporomandibular joint dysfunction – (jaw and facial pain).
Bridging the gap between dentistry and general medicine, her work has also inadvertently helped people with back pain, hip pain, IBS and stooping.
Dr Borska said: “I’m trying to help people who have fallen through the cracks between general medicine and dentistry, patients who feel abandoned and left to live their lives in pain.
“I’ve developed a clear protocol, a ‘how-to’ guide, to give my fellow dental professionals a safe and effective way to help these patients.
“I want this to be a standard part of the curriculum not only at dental schools but also in medical schools as it bridges both disciplines. I’m dedicating my life to trying to make this happen.”
Dr Borska has previously lectured in Bangalore, India, at the 2nd ICCMO Congress 2020, an event organised by The International College of Cranio-Mandibular Orthopaedics.
Originally from Poland, Dr Borska qualified at the Medical Academy in Gdansk and has been practising in the UK since 2010, working in Totnes since 2015 and becoming owner of Venus Dental in 2020.
In 2019 she gained her Master’s degree in Implantology and Oral Surgery in Tuscany, Italy.
In 2024 she completed a post-graduate qualification in Dental Sleep Medicine in London to further deepen her understanding of the above issues.