Dr John Martin has formally taken on the role of Chief Executive at South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT).
John joins the Trust on secondment from his role as Chief Paramedic and Quality Officer and Deputy Chief Executive at London Ambulance Service NHS Trust.
An experienced Executive Board member with a wealth of clinical and operational experience across ambulance, acute, community and mental health NHS services, John is also a Visiting Professor in Paramedic Science at the University of Hertfordshire.
John succeeds Will Warrender CBE who announced his intention to leave SWASFT earlier this year after more than three years as Chief Executive of the organisation.
Dr John Martin, Chief Executive of South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust, said: “I am delighted to join South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust as Chief Executive.
“It will be a huge privilege to lead this organisation and work with our dedicated individuals and teams who continue to do their very best, every single day, to deliver the best possible care for our patients when they need us most.
“I also look forward to working closely with our health and care partners to support patients in the communities we serve.”
Stephen Otter, Chair of South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust, said: “On behalf of the Board I would like to welcome Dr John Martin to the Trust.
“John really impressed the interview panel with his operational and clinical leadership, and passion for people and patients which aligns with our values, behaviours, and Trust Strategy. “The Board and I look forward to working with him over the coming months.
“I would again also like to offer my sincere thanks and best wishes for the future to Will Warrender for his dedication and leadership of the Trust over the last three years.”
The recruitment process for a substantive Chief Executive is underway, with a view to a permanent Chief Executive commencing their journey with the Trust from August 2024.