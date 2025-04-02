A NATIONAL campaign highlighting the most common causes of road traffic collisions gets underway this month.
Devon and Cornwall Police is supporting ‘The Fatal Five’ road safety campaign, which runs throughout April and seeks to raise awareness of the top five issues that cause road traffic collisions and death or serious injury on the roads.
The five main reasons why people are killed and seriously injured on the roads are: Not wearing a seatbelt; impairment (e.g. drink/drug driving); speeding; distraction (e.g. mobile phones) and careless driving (e.g. middle lane hogging, poor observation and hazard awareness)
The campaign targets drivers with a focus on educating the youngest and oldest drivers – two of the most at risk groups.
Data shows older drivers as being involved in a quarter of fatalities.
The most common factors attributed to older car driver collisions were ‘fail to look properly’ and ‘fail to judge another person’s path or speed.’
With young people the issues are related to speeding and distraction (such as using a mobile phone.)
The campaign also focusses on the importance of fitness to drive. Things such as age, experience, physical fitness and eyesight are critical factors for a person to be able to drive safely – both for their own safety and that of others.
Roads Policing Officer at Devon & Cornwall Police, Sgt Owen Messenger, said: ‘Every day between four and five people are killed on our roads nationally.
‘It’s heartbreaking to knock on somebody’s door and have to break the news that the most precious person in their life isn’t coming home, because of something that is ultimately avoidable.’
Throughout April, the Force will be raising awareness around the Fatal Five. Activities will include face-to-face engagement events, increased visibility on roads across the region, covert patrols and social media messaging.
The Force also works in partnership with Vision Zero South West to improve road safety across Devon and Cornwall.