Taking short steps, she cuts a frail figure in her dressing gown, and at first glance it’s hard to imagine that Lindy Hingley was once an intrepid campaigner who braved rough seas aboard a large fishing trawler, or that she actually sat alone on a cold, deserted beach until nightfall, guarding over the body of a dead dolphin before dragging it with a rope and driving it all the way across to London, just so that experts at London Zoo could perform an autopsy.