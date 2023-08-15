DARTMOOR National Park Authority has welcomed the appointment of panel members to an independent review of protected sites management on Dartmoor.
Confirming the independent evidence review in June, Defra announced Mr David Fursdon had been appointed to lead the review alongside a panel of experts.
The panel committee members, announced by Defra today alongside the review’s terms of reference, will work with local farmers, land managers, commoners and other stakeholders including Dartmoor National Park Authority.
The review will help inform the environmental schemes and protected sites management across Dartmoor. It is due to report back to government in the autumn.
Authority Chair Pamela Woods said: 'We look forward to working with Mr Fursdon and the panel members. We’re particularly keen to see that panel members are given ample time to conduct their review before reporting to ministers.
'Dartmoor is a special landscape shaped by nature and humans over time, steeped in history and always changing. The collective vision in the Dartmoor Partnership Plan is to make Dartmoor better for people, place, nature and climate. We firmly believe that an appropriately grazed landscape is key to delivery of the plan.
'This review provides an important opportunity to ensure those aims are realised and that an evidence-based and fair framework supports farming systems while delivering other priorities including nature enhancement, public access and cultural heritage.'