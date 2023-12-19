Households will be able to dispose of small amounts of DIY waste for free at Devon County Council’s Household Waste Recycling Centres, from Sunday 31st December. Up to now, the legal definition of household waste has not included materials from the repair or improvement of houses, for example, home improvement types of waste. So, councils have had no obligation to accept such waste free of charge. Councils have used the revenue to invest back in to keep waste services running. However, the government has recently changed the legislation such that a small amount of DIY waste will be accepted at Household Waste Recycling Centres. The Government says councils will need to cover the additional costs of disposal themselves. Proposals to help mitigate the additional costs are being developed and are likely to include some DIY waste restrictions at some sites, as well as developing a system to manage the free DIY waste allowances. The scheme will not apply to certain items, such as tyres and hazardous asbestos, and the charges for these will continue in the normal way. As of Sunday 31st December 2023 a weekly free allowance for DIY type waste will be available to households. This is limited to 1 visit per week with either: up to two rubble bags (which can be safely carried by the depositor) per visit, or one single (unbagged) item up to a maximum of two metres in length per visit Any excess DIY waste material, oversize DIY material, or additional visits over a household’s free weekly allowance will incur charges as normal.