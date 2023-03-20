Guy Pannell, LibDem Cllr for South Brent Ward says: “It is heartening to learn that there is a group of Conservative MPs uneasy at this move, but will our local MPs Anthony Mangnall and Gary Streeter, vote against it? I doubt it. If you care about our rivers, our wildlife and our public safety, please write to your MP asking them to oppose this legislation, of whicheven some Tory Peers say Parliament would be doing the nation a great service if it did not let the Bill go through.