The RSPCA's Little Valley Animal Shelter is hoping to break the cycle for Devon's unluckiest dog.
At just a few years old, Bandit has already endured a rollercoaster journey of resilience, heartbreak, and hope. He has survived life on the streets, two years in kennels, and the heartbreak of a failed adoption that lasted less than 24 hours.
According to the shelter, this 29kg Romanian rescue is smart, playful, and full of love, but the scars of his past remain. Despite making huge strides in his training, Bandit struggles with one key fear – getting into a vehicle. After spending most of his life without a stable home, the world outside can be overwhelming, and car travel remains a challenge he’s working to overcome.
Hannah, Little Valley’s dog behaviourist, said: "He’s come so far. But after everything he’s been through, he needs time, patience, and someone who will help him feel safe enough to take the next step."
Bandit’s story isn’t unique – but it is urgent. Long-term kennel life takes a toll on a dog’s mental and emotional well-being. While he receives excellent care at Little Valley, nothing compares to the stability and love of a real home."
“Dogs like Bandit often get overlooked,” Hannah added. “People want an ‘easy’ rescue, but the reality is many of these dogs have experienced real trauma. That doesn’t mean they can’t become incredible companions – they just need someone willing to understand them.”
The team supporting Bandit will continue to assist with his ongoing training at home, ensuring he succeeds in his new environment. Don’t miss the chance to change his life and give him the fresh start he’s been dreaming of.
For more information visit: rspca-littlevalley.org.uk Fill out an adoption application today and offer Bandit the love and care he truly deserves.