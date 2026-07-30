The late Bill Oddie once said that Wembury was ‘the best place for rock pooling’.
The Devon Wildlife Trust payed tribute to the man who had been a Vice President of the Wildlife Trusts since 2000 and died on July 25.
CEO of Devon Wildlife Trust Nick Bruce-White said: “As a lifelong lover of birds, so much of what I’ve learnt and enjoyed about the natural world was inspired by Bill Oddie.
“Whilst I never crossed paths with Bill during my time at Devon Wildlife Trust, I first met Bill at the grand opening of the RSPB’s Rainham Marshes nature reserve.
“On what was one of the most important and nerve-wracking days of my career, Bill’s inimitable manner put me straight at ease.
‘He had campaigned passionately to protect this amazing site on which I worked from being covered in theme parks.
“Thanks to people like Bill, it is now full of water voles and lapwings, not roads and concrete.
“Bill told it like it was and stood up for his beliefs, yet was so humble in sharing the gift of his knowledge with those around him.
“Millions of people of my generation have grown up caring about and for nature, thanks to Bill.
“We shall miss him, and his sense of humour, dearly”
Rockpool Safaris are held regularly organised by the Wembury Marine Centre with the next one on Thursday, August 27.
Wembury Bay has long been recognised for its amazing rocky shore environment.
It is often found on the list of the top rock pooling spots in the UK.
Their expert team take people on a guided rock pool safari to meet and learn about some of Wembury's most famous inhabitants, from crabs to starfish and everything in between.
It is open to all ages, but all children must be accompanied by a paying adult.
People are asked to wear wellington boots or other suitable sturdy shoes which can get wet and leave rock pool nets at home, as they follow the Seashore Code and use hands and buckets instead (tubs provided).
The event takes place on Wembury beach and will lead you around 200m over the rocky foreshore.
There are steep unguarded edges along the coast.
People walk over slippery seaweed-covered rocks, sand, and other uneven ground.
Participants should dress appropriately and be prepared for unpredictable weather.
Rocks can be sharp so wearing thick-soled footwear with good grips is essential.
There is accessible parking at the centre but no wheelchair access to the beach.
There are accessible toilets at the start point but the group will be a 15-minute walk away from these during the event.
Dogs are not allowed on the beach between May 1 and September 30 though assistance dogs are allowed all year round although the rocky terrain may not be safe for them.
They welcome attendees with an interest in finding out more about local marine life and are keen to learn or improve their identification and rock pooling skills.
The event takes place in a popular public place but is not usually crowded once they start rock pooling.
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