Police recently carried out a road traffic operation across Teignbridge, Torbay and South Hams to check driver behaviour and reduce incidents causing serious injury or death.
The operation, which visited places including Ivybridge, Bovey Tracey and Torquay, was staffed by several Special Constables, as well as Roads Policing and patrol officers advised drivers and highlighted the ‘Fatal Five’ campaign, which raises awareness of the main causes of serious crashes: distraction (including mobile phones), not wearing seatbelts, drink and drug driving, inappropriate speed and health issues such as poor eyesight.
As autumn approaches, Devon & Cornwall Police is reminding anyone getting behind the wheel to make sure their vehicle is legal and roadworthy, as well as urging them to drive sensibly, stick to speed limits and steer clear of drink or drugs. Drivers should also be aware of potential distractions such as mobile phones and should make sure they are medically fit to drive.
Patrol Inspector Wes Watkins said, “On this occasion, the vast majority of motorists were driving responsibly and lawfully, and we thank them for that.
“It’s important to remind motorists across Devon and Cornwall that we are out and about taking action, especially as the evenings are getting dark, wet and cold which could lead to poor decisions being made when it comes to heading home after a night out. Every day across the UK a number of people are killed on the roads and we want to reduce those incidents. “
During the operation, three drivers were arrested for drink driving and subsequently charged, one driver was arrested and charged for failing to stop, and a further arrest took place for dangerous driving. One driver was reported for having no licence, one driver was reported for speeding (average speed over 100mph), and three vehicles were identified as having defects.
Officers also apprehended a man wanted in relation to shoplifting and public order offences.
Devon & Cornwall Police are part of the Vision Zero South West road safety partnership, working to save lives. For more information, visit Road Safety | Devon & Cornwall Police
