Parts of the South Hams can now pick up a new speech radio station based on podcasts.
Devoncast Radio is the latest project from RadioEXE and launches with an initial five podcasts, together with a daily Devon news bulletin.
These are: Devoncast – debating issues affecting the county and produced in association with the Local Democracy Reporting Service, 2 Locks and a Cox – the Devon rugby show centred on Exeter Chiefs, Building Greater Exeter – how the city and the wider travel-to-work area is growing, Clinic Success Blueprint – what it actually takes to launch and run a successful private healthcare clinic and the Torquay United Yellow Army podcast.
Organisations that have their own podcasts, produced in or about Devon, can get them to a broadcast audience by adding them to the Devoncast Radio schedule.
There’s a small charge for inclusion, for which the programme is repeated regularly for a week – and programmes must comply with broadcast regulations.
Station manager Brad Hardware says: “Audiences for podcasts are growing, and radio is an ideal way to reach a larger audience, especially people who don’t search out or download content.
“Devoncast Radio means people can now listen on digital radio, at home or in the car, and hear a broad range of content.
“No other radio station broadcasts non-stop speech programming about Devon for Devon, and from Devon.
As well as being on DAB digital radio, Devoncast Radio is streamed on the Radio Exe website and app, on www.devoncastradio.co.uk and on Alexa devices by saying ‘Play Devoncast Radio.’