In a move towards greater local autonomy, the Leaders of Devon County Council, Plymouth City Council, and Torbay Council are working together to explore the creation of a Mayoral Strategic Authority.
A part of the Government’s new devolution plans, this is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to take power out of Whitehall, bring decision-making closer to the people of Devon, Plymouth and Torbay and unlock unprecedented opportunities for growth and innovation.
A Mayoral Strategic Authority promises to supercharge the region’s ability to access greater powers and unlock additional funding for economic growth and infrastructure development, such as housing and transport.
By working together, the councils aim to ensure that Devon, Plymouth and Torbay are ready to seize this unique opportunity when the government calls for further submissions of interest.
Councillor James McInnes, Leader of Devon County Council, said: “The formation of a mayoral strategic authority represents an opportunity for Devon, Plymouth and Torbay to speak with one voice at Westminster and attract significant additional funding and autonomy for the county of Devon.
“Other English regions have delivered more integrated transport networks, kickstarted economic development and focussed on health improvements for their residents through a mayoral model.
“We have already delivered a successful combined authority deal for Devon and Torbay and it is absolutely right we work together, and with the Government, to explore the potential benefits of deeper devolution for those we serve. Our part of the world is already a fantastic place to live and to do business. This has the potential to make it even better for all.”
Councillor Tudor Evans OBE, Leader of Plymouth City Council, said:
“Devolution is a game-changer for our communities. The devolution of powers and funding to local decision-makers will enhance our ability to focus on our priorities such as increasing investment in our roads and public transport, providing better access to education and skills, tackling health inequalities and building new homes.
“By exploring the formation of a Mayoral Strategic Authority with Devon and Torbay, we’re taking decisive action to ensure that the region can harness the full benefits of local control and enhanced public services.
“Whilst Plymouth, Devon and Torbay are different places with our own cultures and identities, we also share distinct geographic characteristics, have clearly established economic connections, share existing public service boundaries, and of course already work together closely across a number of major programmes. By working together we can not only unlock greater powers and funding, but we can also ensure that our unique interests are understood by central government.”
Councillor David Thomas, Leader of Torbay Council, said:
“The Devon and Torbay Combined County Authority already gives us and our residents and businesses a stronger voice with Government. Working together – as councils and with the Government and our stakeholders – is key to us meeting our ambitions.
“It is really important that we explore the benefits that a Mayoral Strategic Authority could achieve for Devon, Plymouth and Torbay.”
The councils also emphasised that Cornwall Council is welcome to join their discussions at any time, should they choose to reconsider.