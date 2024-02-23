"We are proud to be leading the way in sustainable and environment-friendly packaging for our delicious frozen meals,” said Devon Farm Kitchen’s Manager Joe Bradshaw. “While our ceramic plates and bowls may initially be more costly to us than other more conventional forms of packaging such as plastic trays, they can be re-used time and time again, so in the long run our investment pays off. The clay for our ceramics is sourced locally in Cornwall, and the outer cardboard packaging that houses each plate and bowl is 100 per cent recyclable, carbon neutral and compostable. Our model of sustainability is a key selling point for our meals: it makes for happy customers and a greener planet!”