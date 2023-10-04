Devon is set to have a final dose of summer this weekend, as temperatures are expected to hit 24 degrees celsius. The average temperature in the county in October is is a nippy 15 degrees.
The BBC predict the mercury to hit 24 degrees in Exeter and 23 in Newton Abbot.
Good weather is set to start today, getting to 18 degrees. Temperatures will get progressively hotter from there, the hottest being Saturday and Sunday.
After a wet start to the week, the Met Office said temperatures of 24 degrees would be 'notably widespread' across all regions of the UK on Saturday, with the hottest areas being London and the south east which are expected to reach 26 degrees on Sunday.
The news follows September being confirmed as being the joint hottest since records began in 1884.
Areas of Europe such as the Algarve, Cyprus and Ibiza are set to be as hot as parts of the UK this weekend. The Met Office said that weather changes in the UK were set to continue 'due to the effects of human-induced climate change'.
To be officially classed as a heatwave, high temperatures must continue for three days and a spokesperson confirmed that they did not expect that to be the case this autumn and winter. However higher temperatures than average are expected to continue.