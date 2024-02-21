Kevin Foster MP for Torbay, said: “The Torbay and Devon Devolution deal means more power to make decisions in our county for our county, plus it sets up a framework for going further in future and better working together on issues such as housing and transport, with the door still open for Plymouth to join if it wishes. An additional, £16m of funding will help kick-start the work being done under and it’s a deal we should all get behind.”