A series of ‘ambitious’ and ‘transformational’ plans to improve cycling and walking across Devon has been given the green light by Devon County Council’s leaders.
At a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, March 12, councillors backed several Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plans (LCWIPs). These plans outline the council’s priorities for cycling and walking improvements over the next 10 to 20 years, covering areas such as Tiverton, Cullompton, and the Clyst Valley, while plans for the South Hams are still being developed.
The adoption of LCWIPs strengthens the council’s position when bidding for government funding for walking and cycling schemes, as well as securing external grants and negotiating with developers.
As well as supporting increased walking and cycling levels across Devon, the plans play a key role in the council’s response to the climate crisis, promoting health and wellbeing while also delivering economic benefits.
Schemes have been prioritised based on where they can have the greatest impact in encouraging more people to walk or cycle. Factors considered include:
- Whether an alternative route already exists nearby
- How well the links serve key journey types, such as travel to schools, workplaces, and leisure destinations
- The potential to attract developer funding, particularly in areas with planned growth
- Cullompton and Tiverton LCWIP focuses on the strategic housing growth area of Cullompton, the proposed Culm Garden Village, and links in and around Tiverton, Tiverton Parkway, and Exeter.
- Clyst Valley and New Communities LCWIP covers East Devon’s strategic housing growth area, stretching from Killerton to Topsham, Exeter’s boundary to Whimple, and communities such as Clyst Honiton, West Clyst, and Clyst St Mary, extending to the Exe Estuary Trail.
- Devon Countywide LCWIP complements urban-focused LCWIPs with long-term rural multi-use trails, connecting communities with the coast and countryside. This includes 10 key routes, such as:Otter Trail, Sidbury to Sidford, and Beer to Axminster (East Devon)Ashburton to Buckfastleigh (Teignbridge)Boniface Trail (Mid Devon and Exeter)Tarka Trail and Roborough to Dousland (West Devon)
Councillors also backed the inclusion of a Totnes to Newton Abbot shared walking and cycling route via Littlehempston in the South Hams LCWIP, which is currently being developed by the South Hams District Council.
Councillor Stuart Hughes, Devon County Council’s cabinet member for highway management, said:
“I’m delighted that the council has adopted these transformational and ambitious Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plans, setting out our priorities for investment.
“Each plan follows an evidence-based approach, and public consultations show they have strong support from local people.
“I’m particularly pleased that scrutiny engaged positively with the Countywide LCWIP and that the plan was amended following public feedback.
“I have met with parties keen to develop the Totnes to Littlehempston route and have recommended steps that can be taken locally to strengthen the case for its inclusion in a future review of the plan.
“These plans put Devon County Council in the strongest position to secure future funding, delivering new commuter, education, and leisure routes where they have the greatest potential to encourage walking, wheeling, and cycling for people of all ages and abilities.”