Spice when inhaled works very quickly and can lead to extreme anxiety, hallucinations, palpitations and even seizure, collapse and death. If you obtain or are offered vape fluid from anywhere other than a regulated source such as a store you literally have no idea what it contains, and it could seriously harm you. It is not worth the risk. If you start to feel unwell, or if you see someone else in trouble, don’t hesitate: get help from a responsible person immediately or call 999.