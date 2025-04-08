Devon & Cornwall Police have recorded more than 7,400 drink and drug-driving offences in the last three years, with the figure now the highest it has been in three years, a new investigation has revealed.
The Association of Police and Crime Commissioners (APCC) recently joined the increasing calls for a reduction in the legal blood alcohol limit for UK drivers after the latest figures from the Department for Transport revealed drink-driving deaths have risen to 300 a year - a 13-year-high.
New data obtained by law firm Legal Expert via Freedom of Information Requests has found that in Devon and Cornwall between December 2021 and November 2024, police have recorded 7,497 drink/drug-driving offences - with the figures rising by 51 per cent since 2021/22.
Legal Expert’s Road Traffic Accident Specialist, Tracy Chick says: “Drink and drug-driving is such an avoidable offence and there is no excuse for drinking and getting behind the wheel.”
Devon & Cornwall Police also revealed the most prolific areas for drink-driving in the last year.
Exeter came out on top with a total of 193 drivers caught over the limit in 2023/24.
It is followed by Torquay where 135 offences were recorded.
A further 133 were logged in Exmouth as well as 124 in Plymouth North & Plympton.
The most common age group for those caught drink/drug-driving in the last year was between 25-34, accounting for 28 per cent of the figures, closely followed by 35-44 year-olds which made up 27 per cent.
What’s more, a staggering 78 per cent of drink/drug-drivers in Devon & Cornwall last year were male.
The findings follow the latest data released by the Department for Transport in 2024 revealing that UK drink-driving deaths have hit a 13-year-high.
There were an estimated 300 deaths where at least one driver was over the legal blood-alcohol limit in 2022, the latest year for which official figures are available.
This is the highest annual figure since 2009.