Mark Vickers, MBE, and CEO of Olive Academies has been commissioned as Devon's first Independent Strategic Advisor for Inclusion.
Council Leader, Councillor Julian Brazil, says the appointment is a pivotal moment that will accelerate improvement, ensure equity across Devon’s education system, and that will focus on driving the highest standards for all.
Mr Vickers brings a wealth of experience and national recognition to the role. In addition to being the CEO of Olive Academies, Mr Vickers advises Ofsted on inclusion, and is a member of the Department for Education’s Expert Advisory Group for Inclusion.
His dedication to improving outcomes for vulnerable children was recognised with an MBE in 2021.
He said: "I am honoured to be appointed as Devon’s first Strategic Advisor for Inclusion.
“I look forward to working with my colleagues at Olive Academies to collaborate with schools, families, and communities to build a truly inclusive environment - one where every child, regardless of background or ability, can access the support they need to thrive."
Councillor Julian Brazil, Leader of Devon County Council and Cabinet Member for Education, welcomed the appointment:
"We have been failing our most vulnerable children for far too long.
“Mark’s extensive expertise and passion for inclusive education will be instrumental in transforming outcomes across Devon.
“Together, we will ensure our education system prioritises equity, collaboration, and the highest standards for all."
Councillor Brazil added:
"The only way we can deliver the services the public need and deserve is to work with our partners - from schools to community groups.
“ Devon must be more outward-looking and inclusive; this appointment reflects that commitment."
The Strategic Advisor for Inclusion will lead the implementation of Devon’s Inclusion and Learning Strategy and SEND Local Area Strategy, focusing on:
Facilitating collaboration across schools, MATs, and multi-agency partners, providing external challenge and national expertise,
accelerating cultural change and inclusive practices, building capacity for internal alternative provision (AP) and supporting the development of quality assurance tools for inclusive education.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.