Over his 30-year service, Mike has also received a significant number of national, regional and force commendations from the Judiciary, Chief Constables and Policing Commanders recognising his leadership and professionalism as a Senior Investigating Officer. In 2021, Mike won the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) Senior Investigating Officer of the year award in recognition of his ‘professionalism, dedication and commitment in delivering an outstanding service for the victims, families and communities affected by major and serious crimes’.